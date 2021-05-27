Buy, Sell Or Hold Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) At $13.67?

In last trading session, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) saw 4,323,688 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.67 trading at $0.58 or 4.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $540.39 Million. That closing price of MUDS’s stock is at a discount of -37.38% from its 52-week high price of $18.78 and is indicating a premium of 29.11% from its 52-week low price of $9.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at MUDS for having 2.48 Million shares of worth $24.28 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 2Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.62 Million.

On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 207800 shares of worth $2.04 Million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.48 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $151.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.