Buy, Sell Or Hold GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) At $18.34?

In last trading session, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) saw 18,592,518 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.34 trading at -$1.61 or -8.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.69 Billion. That closing price of GOTU’s stock is at a discount of -712.7% from its 52-week high price of $149.05 and is indicating a premium of 12.05% from its 52-week low price of $16.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.07%, in the last five days GOTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $25.98- price level, adding 29.41% to its value on the day. GSX Techedu Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.19% in past 5-day. GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) showed a performance of -41.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.71 Million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GSX Techedu Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -71.3% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.93% while that of industry is 10.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -150% in the current quarter and calculating -600% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 64.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $292.75 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $437.18 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.3 Billion and $237.96 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -77.4% while estimating it to be 83.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -746.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.03%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 289 institutions for GSX Techedu Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG is the top institutional holder at GOTU for having 10.85 Million shares of worth $367.61 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 7.77 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $263.22 Million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 789928 shares of worth $40.85 Million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 667.39 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.61 Million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.