Buy, Sell Or Hold GAntelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) At $2.81?

In recent trading session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw 1,684,790 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.84 trading at $0.21 or 7.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.42 Million. That most recent trading price of AEHL’s stock is at a discount of -93.66% from its 52-week high price of $5.5 and is indicating a premium of 47.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 172.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 817.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.78%, in the last five days AEHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $2.94-3 price level, adding 3.77% to its value on the day. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 14.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.66% in past 5-day. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) showed a performance of -6.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 319.91 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at AEHL for having 79.69 Thousand shares of worth $247.84 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 40.27 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.25 Thousand.