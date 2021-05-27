Buy, Sell Or Hold Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) At $4.13?

In last trading session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw 1,642,430 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.13 trading at $0.31 or 8.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $271.69 Million. That closing price of FRSX’s stock is at a discount of -194.07% from its 52-week high price of $12.145 and is indicating a premium of 80.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.801. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.12%, in the last five days FRSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $4.16-0 price level, adding 0.64% to its value on the day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 1.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.68% in past 5-day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) showed a performance of -19.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.22 Million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -228.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45 institutions for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FRSX for having 1.22 Million shares of worth $7.65 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 191.43 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 Million.