Buy, Sell Or Hold Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) At $1.2?

In recent trading session, Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) saw 588,939 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.2 trading at $0.11 or 10.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.89 Million. That most recent trading price of MSN’s stock is at a discount of -116.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.6 and is indicating a premium of 47.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 137.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.09%, in the last five days MSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 4.13% to its value on the day. Emerson Radio Corp.’s shares saw a change of 19.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.71% in past 5-day. Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) showed a performance of 3.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 130.47 Million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 316.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +316.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 316.67% for stock’s latest value.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -84.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Emerson Radio Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MSN for having 918.79 Thousand shares of worth $923.38 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 112.1 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $112.66 Thousand.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 102100 shares of worth $102.61 Thousand or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.94 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.68 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.