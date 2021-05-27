Buy, Sell Or Hold Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) At $2.99?

In last trading session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw 9,632,050 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.99 trading at $0.34 or 12.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $555.65 Million. That closing price of EBON’s stock is at a discount of -400% from its 52-week high price of $14.95 and is indicating a premium of 20.74% from its 52-week low price of $2.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.83%, in the last five days EBON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $3.06-2 price level, adding 2.2% to its value on the day. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.18% in past 5-day. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) showed a performance of -31.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.65 Million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55 institutions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Toroso Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at EBON for having 3.74 Million shares of worth $29.72 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.35 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.73 Million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3738059 shares of worth $29.72 Million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 472.96 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.76 Million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.