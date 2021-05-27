Buy, Sell Or Hold ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) At $8.15?

In last trading session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw 15,802,070 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.15 trading at $0.31 or 3.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.05 Billion. That closing price of WISH’s stock is at a discount of -303.07% from its 52-week high price of $32.85 and is indicating a premium of 6.26% from its 52-week low price of $7.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $723.02 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $763.89 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -447.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 76.6%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 140 institutions for ContextLogic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the top institutional holder at WISH for having 103.77 Million shares of worth $1.64 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 20.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, which was holding about 63.39 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1Billion.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3687788 shares of worth $67.27 Million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $37.08 Million in the company or a holder of 0.4% of company’s stock.