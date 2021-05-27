Buy, Sell Or Hold Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) At $1.07?

In last trading session, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw 5,276,561 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at $0.06 or 5.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.68 Million. That closing price of CSCW’s stock is at a discount of -149.53% from its 52-week high price of $2.67 and is indicating a premium of 71.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CSCW for having 243.55 Thousand shares of worth $433.52 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 132.41 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $235.69 Thousand.