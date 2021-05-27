Buy, Sell Or Hold Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) At $11.11?

In recent trading session, Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw 1,187,562 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.15 trading at $0.05 or 0.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.13 Billion. That most recent trading price of BFLY’s stock is at a discount of -161.26% from its 52-week high price of $29.13 and is indicating a premium of 17.49% from its 52-week low price of $9.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.45%, in the last five days BFLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $11.40- price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Butterfly Network, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.14% in past 5-day. Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) showed a performance of -21.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.81 Million shares which calculate 3.31 days to cover the short interests.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%