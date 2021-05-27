Buy, Sell Or Hold Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) At $1.05?

In last trading session, Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw 2,090,079 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at $0.08 or 8.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.12 Million. That closing price of AVGR’s stock is at a discount of -154.29% from its 52-week high price of $2.67 and is indicating a premium of 79.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.214. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avinger, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +238.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.48% while that of industry is 21.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 77.8% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.64 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.06 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30 institutions for Avinger, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AVGR for having 3.74 Million shares of worth $5.64 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.04 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 795750 shares of worth $350.21 Thousand or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 722.54 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $317.99 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.