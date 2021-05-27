Buy, Sell Or Hold AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) At $28.50?

In last trading session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw 1,941,213 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.5 trading at -$4.06 or -12.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.72 Billion. That closing price of ABCL’s stock is at a discount of -152.32% from its 52-week high price of $71.91 and is indicating a premium of 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $23.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 542.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.32 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.67 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 415% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98 institutions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ABCL for having 19.08 Million shares of worth $648.08 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 10.45 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $354.89 Million.

On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1499006 shares of worth $50.91 Million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 904.58 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $30.72 Million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.