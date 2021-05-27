BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) 14.62% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw 1,195,349 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.3 trading at $0.04 or 3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $502.18 Million. That closing price of BEST’s stock is at a discount of -322.31% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 14.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BEST Inc. (BEST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.17%, in the last five days BEST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $1.46 price level, adding 10.96% to its value on the day. BEST Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.8% in past 5-day. BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) showed a performance of -10.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.62 Million shares which calculate 4.38 days to cover the short interests.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BEST Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -50.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.52% while that of industry is 21.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.2% in the current quarter and calculating -200% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.01 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.31 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $780.07 Million and $1.26 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.7% while estimating it to be 4.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -977.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92 institutions for BEST Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BEST for having 12.57 Million shares of worth $23.63 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which was holding about 10Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.8 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3757927 shares of worth $7.06 Million or 1.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.27 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.02 Million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.