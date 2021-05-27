Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Takes -0.96% Drop, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) saw 1,930,681 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.99 trading at -$0.14 or -0.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.8 Billion. That most recent trading price of AUPH’s stock is at a discount of -46.53% from its 52-week high price of $20.5 and is indicating a premium of 30.52% from its 52-week low price of $9.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.96%, in the last five days AUPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $14.37- price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.09% in past 5-day. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) showed a performance of 12.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.07 Million shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 103.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +150.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7.22% for stock’s latest value.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.78% while that of industry is 15.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.4% in the current quarter and calculating 81.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 142.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021. Company posted $30Million and $31Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.3% while estimating it to be -35.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 230 institutions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AUPH for having 9.31 Million shares of worth $120.9 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 6.07 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.81 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1966900 shares of worth $25.54 Million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.42 Million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.