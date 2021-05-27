Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Currently 62.82% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw 6,971,520 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.12 trading at $0.06 or 1.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $376.97 Million. That closing price of ATOS’s stock is at a discount of -62.82% from its 52-week high price of $5.08 and is indicating a premium of 74.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.96%, in the last five days ATOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $3.39-8 price level, adding 8.1% to its value on the day. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 228.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.41% in past 5-day. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) showed a performance of 59.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.38 Million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ATOS for having 3.3 Million shares of worth $6.97 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.18 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.71 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 397420 shares of worth $377.55 Thousand or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 362.92 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $765.75 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.3% of company’s stock.