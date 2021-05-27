Analysts Say Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Can Really Get to $4.5 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) saw 3,879,860 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.67 trading at $0.3 or 5.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $565.45 Million. That closing price of BTU’s stock is at a discount of -53.44% from its 52-week high price of $8.7 and is indicating a premium of 85.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.68 in the current quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.59%, in the last five days BTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $6.60-1 price level, adding 14.09% to its value on the day. Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 135.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.68% in past 5-day. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) showed a performance of 27.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.97 Million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -29.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -20.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.27% for stock’s current value.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peabody Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +313.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 89.94% while that of industry is 49.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.7% in the current quarter and calculating 46.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -0.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $665.63 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $751.4 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $697Million and $671Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4.5% while estimating it to be 12% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -818.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 154 institutions for Peabody Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the top institutional holder at BTU for having 28.92 Million shares of worth $88.48 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 29.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 6.45 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.72 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1643843 shares of worth $5.03 Million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.25 Million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.