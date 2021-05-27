Analysts Say Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Can Really Get to $28 in 12 Months

In recent trading session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw 3,352,462 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.7 trading at $1.07 or 6.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.3 Billion. That most recent trading price of ORGO’s stock is at a discount of -37.51% from its 52-week high price of $24.34 and is indicating a premium of 81.75% from its 52-week low price of $3.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 964.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 781.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.46%, in the last five days ORGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $19.75- price level, adding 10.84% to its value on the day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 133.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.48% in past 5-day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) showed a performance of -17.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.31% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +58.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.59% for stock’s latest value.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +221.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 106.25% while that of industry is 15.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 240% in the current quarter and calculating -68.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $107.3 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110.5 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $68.96 Million and $71.96 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55.6% while estimating it to be 53.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 199.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.46%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 144 institutions for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at ORGO for having 3Million shares of worth $54.58 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.29 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.73 Million.

On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1846153 shares of worth $19.31 Million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 739.15 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.57 Million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.