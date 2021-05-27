Analysts Say DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Can Really Get to $195 in 12 Months

In recent trading session, DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw 3,915,072 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $152.51 trading at $10.65 or 7.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.82 Billion. That most recent trading price of DASH’s stock is at a discount of -67.92% from its 52-week high price of $256.09 and is indicating a premium of 27.79% from its 52-week low price of $110.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $165.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $130 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $195. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +27.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.76% for stock’s latest value.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 Billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $972.12 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 270 institutions for DoorDash, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at DASH for having 62.97 Million shares of worth $8.26 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 21.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, which was holding about 52.03 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.82 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1596238 shares of worth $209.31 Million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $149.21 Million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.