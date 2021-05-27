American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) 20.05% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) saw 2,668,832 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.12 trading at $0.22 or 1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.92 Billion. That closing price of AMWL’s stock is at a discount of -260.97% from its 52-week high price of $43.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.05% from its 52-week low price of $9.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.85%, in the last five days AMWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $12.39- price level, adding 2.18% to its value on the day. American Well Corporation’s shares saw a change of -52.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.8% in past 5-day. American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) showed a performance of -33.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.99 Million shares which calculate 2.96 days to cover the short interests.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.72 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.54 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -140.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 228 institutions for American Well Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at AMWL for having 12.65 Million shares of worth $219.8 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Satter Management Company, LP, which was holding about 6.3 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.44 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1686004 shares of worth $42.71 Million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $36.01 Million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.