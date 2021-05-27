Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares surges 1.64% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) saw 2,977,086 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.59 trading at $0.37 or 5.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $479.15 Million. That closing price of ALTO’s stock is at a discount of -73.6% from its 52-week high price of $11.44 and is indicating a premium of 92.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.95%, in the last five days ALTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $6.70-1 price level, adding 1.64% to its value on the day. Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.61% in past 5-day. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) showed a performance of 21.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.24 Million shares which calculate 3.27 days to cover the short interests.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alto Ingredients, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 450% while that of industry is 10.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -59.3% in the current quarter and calculating -33.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $288.09 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $291.04 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $174.2 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 65.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 126 institutions for Alto Ingredients, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the top institutional holder at ALTO for having 4.61 Million shares of worth $25.05 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.36 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.23 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9323148 shares of worth $50.62 Million or 12.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.89 Million in the company or a holder of 3.26% of company’s stock.