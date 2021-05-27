After A 55.34% Rise This Year Is Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw 1,034,409 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.19 trading at $0.03 or 0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $561.53 Million. That most recent trading price of VIOT’s stock is at a discount of -131.87% from its 52-week high price of $18.99 and is indicating a premium of 40.9% from its 52-week low price of $4.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 232.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 718.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days VIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $9.17-1 price level, adding 12.76% to its value on the day. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s shares saw a change of 55.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.03% in past 5-day. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) showed a performance of -0.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 543.17 Million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.69% while that of industry is 3.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.7% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $141.92 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $337.03 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $109.26 Million and $250.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.9% while estimating it to be 34.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35 institutions for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at VIOT for having 448.93 Thousand shares of worth $4.04 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 413.4 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.72 Million.

On the other hand, American Pension Inv Tr-Yorktown Growth Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 34500 shares of worth $310.5 Thousand or 0.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.42 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $291.74 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.