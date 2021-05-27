After A -48.48% Fall This Year Is Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw 7,644,630 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.59 trading at $0.55 or 10.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $345.79 Million. That closing price of SYRS’s stock is at a discount of -179.96% from its 52-week high price of $15.65 and is indicating a premium of 15.03% from its 52-week low price of $4.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 914.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.91%, in the last five days SYRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 20 when the stock touched $5.90-5 price level, adding 5.25% to its value on the day. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.36% in past 5-day. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) showed a performance of -16.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.11 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -29.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.23% while that of industry is 9.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.6% in the current quarter and calculating 11.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.99 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 147 institutions for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SYRS for having 9.02 Million shares of worth $67.43 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.71 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.68 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4129161 shares of worth $24.94 Million or 6.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.56 Million in the company or a holder of 4.01% of company’s stock.