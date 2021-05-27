After A 29.33% Rise This Year Is Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw 16,275,841 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at $0.33 or 21.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.38 Million. That closing price of ASRT’s stock is at a discount of -213.51% from its 52-week high price of $5.8 and is indicating a premium of 28.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.71%, in the last five days ASRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 5.61% to its value on the day. Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.59% in past 5-day. Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) showed a performance of -19.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 Million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.26 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.78 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $20.62 Million and $34.56 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.7% while estimating it to be -28.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74 institutions for Assertio Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ASRT for having 1.98 Million shares of worth $5.41 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., which was holding about 1.54 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.2 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 472080 shares of worth $675.26 Thousand or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 410.58 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $587.29 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.