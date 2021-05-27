After A -15.29% Fall This Year Is fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw 25,531,558 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.72 trading at $2.72 or 12.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.33 Billion. That closing price of FUBO’s stock is at a discount of -162.61% from its 52-week high price of $62.29 and is indicating a premium of 65.77% from its 52-week low price of $8.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.95%, in the last five days FUBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $24.69- price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. fuboTV Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.31% in past 5-day. fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) showed a performance of 8.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.1 Million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +152.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.4% for stock’s current value.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $118.88 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $126.86 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -717.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 200 institutions for fuboTV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FUBO for having 7.56 Million shares of worth $167.29 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 15.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 5.58 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $123.34 Million.

On the other hand, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1703251 shares of worth $34.34 Million or 3.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $42.68 Million in the company or a holder of 3.22% of company’s stock.