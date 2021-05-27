After A 103.36% Rise This Year Is Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) saw 1,300,288 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.67 trading at -$0.04 or -0.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.4 Billion. That most recent trading price of RRC’s stock is at a discount of -6% from its 52-week high price of $14.49 and is indicating a premium of 62.84% from its 52-week low price of $5.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.29%, in the last five days RRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $14.49- price level, adding 5.95% to its value on the day. Range Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 103.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.75% in past 5-day. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) showed a performance of 39.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.92 Million shares which calculate 6.22 days to cover the short interests.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Range Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +79.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1277.78% while that of industry is 7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 330% in the current quarter and calculating 720% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $550.47 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $584.48 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $349.26 Million and $381.55 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.6% while estimating it to be 53.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.86%

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 367 institutions for Range Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RRC for having 39.84 Million shares of worth $411.58 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 15.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.02 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $279.08 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17234994 shares of worth $178.04 Million or 6.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.14 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $104.72 Million in the company or a holder of 3.91% of company’s stock.