Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Currently 47.93% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw 1,310,731 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.06 Million. That closing price of ARPO’s stock is at a discount of -47.93% from its 52-week high price of $2.5 and is indicating a premium of 43.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.954. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing 0%, in the last five days ARPO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $2.4997 price level, adding 32.39% to its value on the day. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.87% in past 5-day. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) showed a performance of 42.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.05 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44 institutions for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Satter Management Company, LP is the top institutional holder at ARPO for having 5.62 Million shares of worth $7.25 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 13.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 5.19 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.7 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2290914 shares of worth $2.25 Million or 5.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 407.46 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $399.31 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1% of company’s stock.