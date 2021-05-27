12-month price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) now sits at $650

In recent trading session, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 3,487,919 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $246.82 trading at $5.3 or 2.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.92 Billion. That most recent trading price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -74.03% from its 52-week high price of $429.54 and is indicating a premium of 15.73% from its 52-week low price of $208. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.08 in the current quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $394 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $225 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $650. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +163.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.84% for stock’s latest value.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.73 Billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.42 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 519.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%