Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): What is good about stock?

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,452,400 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.46 Billion, closed the recent trade at $195.4 per share which meant it gained $22.66 on the day or 13.12% during that session. The ZS stock price is -18.16% off its 52-week high price of $230.88 and 64.26% above the 52-week low of $69.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 Million shares.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Sporting 13.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the ZS stock price touched $199.77 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Zscaler, Inc. shares have moved -2.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have changed -1.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zscaler, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.67%, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80% and -7.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +48.2%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $174.43 Million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $191.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $125.89 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -283.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 60.2%.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.17% with a share float percentage of 73.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zscaler, Inc. having a total of 788 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.43 Million shares worth more than $1.28 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.83 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 Billion and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 2079392 shares of worth $415.28 Million while later fund manager owns 1.67 Million shares of worth $332.92 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.