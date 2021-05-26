Will current price volatility hamper L Brands, Inc. (LB) future potential?

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 3,618,023 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $66.57 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The LB stock price is -8.14% off its 52-week high price of $71.99 and 80.2% above the 52-week low of $13.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 Million shares.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the LB stock price touched $68.68- or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, L Brands, Inc. shares have moved 79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have changed -1.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that L Brands, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +66.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.03%, compared to 29.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 304% and -37.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +326.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.2%.

LB Dividends

L Brands, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 18 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 0.23%.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.43% with a share float percentage of 99.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with L Brands, Inc. having a total of 715 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lone Pine Capital, LLC with over 26.27 Million shares worth more than $1.62 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Lone Pine Capital, LLC held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.73 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 Billion and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 7543714 shares of worth $280.55 Million while later fund manager owns 6.29 Million shares of worth $234.09 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.