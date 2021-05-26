Will current price volatility hamper Enbridge Inc. (ENB) future potential?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1,019,396 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.4 Billion, closed the recent trade at $38.65 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The ENB stock price is -4.58% off its 52-week high price of $40.42 and 30.22% above the 52-week low of $26.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the ENB stock price touched $39.01- or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Enbridge Inc. shares have moved 20.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) have changed 3.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.06 while the price target rests at a high of $48.88. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +26.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.46% from the levels at last check today.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enbridge Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.45% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.2% and 54.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.14 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.48 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $8.77 Billion and $8.75 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.6% for the current quarter and 8.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.06%.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.76 at a share yield of 7.17%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.67%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.87% with a share float percentage of 53.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enbridge Inc. having a total of 1388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 155.53 Million shares worth more than $5.66 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 7.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 67.35 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.45 Billion and represent 3.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 32959711 shares of worth $1.2 Billion while later fund manager owns 27.35 Million shares of worth $918.93 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.