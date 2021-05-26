Will current price volatility hamper CSX Corporation (CSX) future potential?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1,477,893 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.89 Billion, closed the recent trade at $99.89 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The CSX stock price is -4.99% off its 52-week high price of $104.87 and 34.56% above the 52-week low of $65.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 Million shares.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the CSX stock price touched $100.38 or saw a rise of 0.56%. Year-to-date, CSX Corporation shares have moved 9.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) have changed -2.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CSX Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.63%, compared to 22.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.7% and 19.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.29%.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.12 at a share yield of 1.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.48%.