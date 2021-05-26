Will current price volatility hamper CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) future potential? – Marketing Sentinel

Will current price volatility hamper CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) future potential?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNH Industrial N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 296.43%, compared to 24.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 485.7% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.4%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.31 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.92 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.19 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 74.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -134.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.61% with a share float percentage of 73.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial N.V. having a total of 518 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 200.38 Million shares worth more than $2.57 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Harris Associates L.P. held 14.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 45.36 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $582.45 Million and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.51% shares in the company for having 74549228 shares of worth $957.21 Million while later fund manager owns 20.02 Million shares of worth $257.01 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.