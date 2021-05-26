Will current price volatility hamper Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) future potential?

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 3,555,226 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -2.1% during that session. The ATUS stock price is -5.13% off its 52-week high price of $38.3 and 39.69% above the 52-week low of $21.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 Million shares.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Despite being -2.1% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the ATUS stock price touched $37.64- or saw a rise of 3.21%. Year-to-date, Altice USA, Inc. shares have moved -3.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have changed 3.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.68.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altice USA, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 89.09%, compared to 5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 147.4% and 5300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.9%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.52 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.47 Billion and $2.48 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.7% for the current quarter and 1.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +256.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.92%.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.42% with a share float percentage of 71.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altice USA, Inc. having a total of 536 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Soroban Capital Partners LP with over 31Million shares worth more than $1.01 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Soroban Capital Partners LP held 6.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 20.75 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $675.06 Million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 11589388 shares of worth $377Million while later fund manager owns 7.48 Million shares of worth $283.33 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.