Why should you add Walmart Inc. (WMT) to your portfolio?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 7,157,444 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $142.34 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The WMT stock price is -7.95% off its 52-week high price of $153.66 and 17.8% above the 52-week low of $117.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Walmart Inc. (WMT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.54.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the WMT stock price touched $143.72 or saw a rise of 0.96%. Year-to-date, Walmart Inc. shares have moved -1.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have changed 1.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $163.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $125 while the price target rests at a high of $185. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.18% from current levels.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Walmart Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.12%, compared to 0.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.3% and -3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -8.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.08%.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 17 and August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.2 at a share yield of 1.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.16%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.48% with a share float percentage of 59.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walmart Inc. having a total of 3049 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 130.49 Million shares worth more than $17.72 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 87.86 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.93 Billion and represent 3.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 39934629 shares of worth $5.76 Billion while later fund manager owns 27.78 Million shares of worth $4Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.