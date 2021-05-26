Why should you add Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) to your portfolio?

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,570,665 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.61 Billion, closed the last trade at $63.76 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The PINS stock price is -41% off its 52-week high price of $89.9 and 71.38% above the 52-week low of $18.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.46 Million shares.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the PINS stock price touched $64.51- or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, Pinterest, Inc. shares have moved -3.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed -14.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.67%, compared to -0.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 285.7% and 38.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +53.1%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +93.4%.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.17% with a share float percentage of 74.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest, Inc. having a total of 1105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.85 Million shares worth more than $2.88 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.71 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 Billion and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 14394587 shares of worth $948.6 Million while later fund manager owns 11.54 Million shares of worth $760.75 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.