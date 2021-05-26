Why should you add HUYA Inc. (HUYA) to your portfolio?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,607,766 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.45 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The HUYA stock price is -148.84% off its 52-week high price of $36.33 and 1.92% above the 52-week low of $14.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 Million shares.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Despite being -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the HUYA stock price touched $15.79- or saw a rise of 8.23%. Year-to-date, HUYA Inc. shares have moved -27.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have changed -22.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.24.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HUYA Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.21%, compared to 2.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.4% and -56.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $445.16 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $504.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $399.24 Million and $434.02 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.5% for the current quarter and 16.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +83.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.17%.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 122.47% with a share float percentage of 125.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUYA Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 27.14 Million shares worth more than $528.78 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 32.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.99 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.05 Million and represent 13.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.7% shares in the company for having 5618054 shares of worth $98.99 Million while later fund manager owns 4.55 Million shares of worth $88.58 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.42% of company’s outstanding stock.