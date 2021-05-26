Why should you add Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) to your portfolio?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 2,054,814 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $53.35 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The CPRI stock price is -11.72% off its 52-week high price of $59.6 and 74.13% above the 52-week low of $13.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the CPRI stock price touched $55.69- or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, Capri Holdings Limited shares have moved 28.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have changed 1.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $76. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +42.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.02% from the levels at last check today.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -141.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.21%.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.09% with a share float percentage of 100.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capri Holdings Limited having a total of 509 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.6 Million shares worth more than $949.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.46 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $817.39 Million and represent 12.88% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 4861508 shares of worth $202.53 Million while later fund manager owns 4.26 Million shares of worth $178.88 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.