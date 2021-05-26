Why should you add Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) to your portfolio?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 2,853,527 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $25.72 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 8.34% during that session. The BBBY stock price is -109.57% off its 52-week high price of $53.9 and 72.47% above the 52-week low of $7.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 Million shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Sporting 8.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the BBBY stock price touched $25.85- or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have moved 44.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have changed -0.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 248.51%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 104.1% and 4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.8%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.87 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in August 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.39 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 72.9%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 06 and July 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 17.94%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.54% with a share float percentage of 100.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.08 Million shares worth more than $585.36 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 18.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.96 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.94 Million and represent 13.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.85% shares in the company for having 10500188 shares of worth $370.97 Million while later fund manager owns 8.08 Million shares of worth $235.52 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 7.58% of company’s outstanding stock.