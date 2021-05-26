Why Buy stock in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,062,217 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.39 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.22 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The TAK stock price is -16.14% off its 52-week high price of $20 and 11.15% above the 52-week low of $15.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the TAK stock price touched $17.56- or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares have moved -5.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) have changed 1.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.74 while the price target rests at a high of $31.22. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +81.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.83% from the levels at last check today.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +507.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.58%.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.85 at a share yield of 4.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.02%.