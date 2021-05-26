Why Buy stock in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)? – Marketing Sentinel

Why Buy stock in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 1,619,469 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.07 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The PK stock price is -17.09% off its 52-week high price of $24.67 and 62.27% above the 52-week low of $7.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the PK stock price touched $21.32- or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares have moved 23.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have changed -4.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +32.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.32% from the levels at last check today.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.45%, compared to 3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.4% and 67.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +51.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $261.81 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $393.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $42Million and $98Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 523.4% for the current quarter and 302% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -524.7%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.8% with a share float percentage of 96.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 427 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.26 Million shares worth more than $717.73 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.59 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $595.39 Million and represent 11.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 10527102 shares of worth $175.59 Million while later fund manager owns 6.73 Million shares of worth $115.43 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.

