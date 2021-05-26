Why Buy stock in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 4,504,877 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The NRZ stock price is -12.11% off its 52-week high price of $11.48 and 37.7% above the 52-week low of $6.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 Million shares.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) trade information

Despite being -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the NRZ stock price touched $10.50- or saw a rise of 2.48%. Year-to-date, New Residential Investment Corp. shares have moved 3.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have changed -1.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $234.89 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $230.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $111.13 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 111.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -362.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.46%.

NRZ Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 7.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.54%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43% with a share float percentage of 43.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Residential Investment Corp. having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.72 Million shares worth more than $413.06 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 28.31 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.51 Million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 13047899 shares of worth $122.52 Million while later fund manager owns 11.87 Million shares of worth $117.94 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.