Why Buy stock in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 5,409,120 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $71 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The CTSH stock price is -16.52% off its 52-week high price of $82.73 and 26.44% above the 52-week low of $52.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

Despite being -0.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the CTSH stock price touched $72.15- or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares have moved -13.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) have changed -9.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $56.5 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.42% from current levels.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.37%, compared to 1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.1% and 4.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -21.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.92%.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 1.35%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.06% with a share float percentage of 94.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation having a total of 1324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 50.06 Million shares worth more than $3.91 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 41.55 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.25 Billion and represent 7.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 15079320 shares of worth $1.24 Billion while later fund manager owns 13.23 Million shares of worth $1.08 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.