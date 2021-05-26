Why Buy stock in Azul S.A. (AZUL)?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1,797,158 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.92 Billion, closed the recent trade at $25.09 per share which meant it gained $1.43 on the day or 6.04% during that session. The AZUL stock price is -2.99% off its 52-week high price of $25.84 and 69.23% above the 52-week low of $7.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 660.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Sporting 6.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the AZUL stock price touched $25.51- or saw a rise of 0.03%. Year-to-date, Azul S.A. shares have moved 11.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have changed 17.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.51.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Azul S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.28%, compared to 38.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -238.6% and -175.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +54.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -349.3%.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.12% with a share float percentage of 38.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azul S.A. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.65 Million shares worth more than $255.47 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.85 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.67 Million and represent 3.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.39% shares in the company for having 7105974 shares of worth $143.47 Million while later fund manager owns 4.59 Million shares of worth $92.72 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.13% of company’s outstanding stock.