Why Buy stock in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 4,672,756 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The AXTA stock price is -8.95% off its 52-week high price of $34.2 and 35.49% above the 52-week low of $20.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 Million shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Despite being -0.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the AXTA stock price touched $32.26- or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares have moved 9.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have changed -3.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.14%, compared to 29% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 420% and -10.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -51.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.7%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.44% with a share float percentage of 101.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. having a total of 504 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.49 Million shares worth more than $576.5 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.36 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $572.6 Million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 5945742 shares of worth $169.75 Million while later fund manager owns 5.03 Million shares of worth $143.47 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.