When is Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) going to be good investment?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 4,249,163 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.44 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.6% during that session. The ERIC stock price is -13.99% off its 52-week high price of $15.32 and 35.64% above the 52-week low of $8.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.24 Million shares.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Sporting 0.6% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the ERIC stock price touched $13.72- or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have moved 12.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have changed -5.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.66 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.91 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.57 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +682.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.21%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 1.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.34%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.65% with a share float percentage of 9.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) having a total of 431 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 112.88 Million shares worth more than $1.49 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 28.02 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.58 Million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Fenway Fds-Primecap Core Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 70373826 shares of worth $840.97 Million while later fund manager owns 11.35 Million shares of worth $135.68 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.