When is Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) going to be good investment?

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 938,054 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.84 Billion, closed the recent trade at $35.42 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The SAVE stock price is -15.1% off its 52-week high price of $40.77 and 66.12% above the 52-week low of $12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.02.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +52.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.01% from the levels at last check today.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.85%, compared to 38.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.6% and 93.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +76%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $798.74 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $940.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $108.38 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 637% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -217.1%.