Weak fundamental momentum pushes TechnipFMC plc (FTI) lower

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 2,017,486 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.72 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.19 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The FTI stock price is -18.44% off its 52-week high price of $9.7 and 53.6% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting 1.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the FTI stock price touched $8.25-0 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved -12.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 16.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +119.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.26% from the levels at last check today.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -175%, compared to 35.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -111.1% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.8%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.16 Billion and $3.34 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.3% for the current quarter and -50.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -35.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.9%.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.69% with a share float percentage of 89.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 25.13 Million shares worth more than $194.02 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, with the holding of over 24.69 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $190.6 Million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 8464814 shares of worth $79.57 Million while later fund manager owns 8.18 Million shares of worth $60.56 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.