Weak fundamental momentum pushes Novartis AG (NVS) lower

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 1,021,013 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $199.53 Billion, closed the recent trade at $88.75 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.31% during that session. The NVS stock price is -11.01% off its 52-week high price of $98.52 and 13.19% above the 52-week low of $77.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 Million shares.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) trade information

Sporting 0.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the NVS stock price touched $88.93- or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Novartis AG shares have moved -6.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have changed 1.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Novartis AG (NVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Novartis AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.09%, compared to 7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14% and 7.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.5 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.83 Billion and $12.26 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.6% for the current quarter and 6.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +14.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.06%.

NVS Dividends

Novartis AG is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.2 at a share yield of 3.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.43%.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.19% with a share float percentage of 10.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novartis AG having a total of 1250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 21.67 Million shares worth more than $1.85 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 20.54 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.76 Billion and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 13870000 shares of worth $1.31 Billion while later fund manager owns 12.63 Million shares of worth $1.19 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.