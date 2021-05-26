Weak fundamental momentum pushes Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) lower

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,402,007 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $868.11 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.06 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The CCX stock price is -19.18% off its 52-week high price of $11.99 and 1.39% above the 52-week low of $9.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 838.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the CCX stock price touched $10.07- or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Churchill Capital Corp II shares have moved -2.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) have changed 0.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +39.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.17% from the levels at last check today.

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -127.9%.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.88% with a share float percentage of 87.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Churchill Capital Corp II having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paradice Investment Management, LLC with over 7.71 Million shares worth more than $77.13 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Paradice Investment Management, LLC held 11.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 4.66 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.6 Million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.6% shares in the company for having 413604 shares of worth $4.28 Million while later fund manager owns 204.24 Thousand shares of worth $2.04 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.