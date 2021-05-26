Weak fundamental momentum pushes Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) lower

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 5,709,032 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $105.39 per share which meant it gained $2.76 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The CNI stock price is -13.49% off its 52-week high price of $119.61 and 19.64% above the 52-week low of $84.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 Million shares.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the CNI stock price touched $107.84 or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, Canadian National Railway Company shares have moved -4.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) have changed -3.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian National Railway Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.44%, compared to 22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 24.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.09 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.46 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -17.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.1%.

CNI Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.97 at a share yield of 1.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.45% with a share float percentage of 75.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian National Railway Company having a total of 1091 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 32.93 Million shares worth more than $3.82 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 31.8 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.69 Billion and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 10936880 shares of worth $1.11 Billion while later fund manager owns 9.62 Million shares of worth $973.24 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.