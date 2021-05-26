Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecast to gain 263.15% to hit Consensus price target

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 3,124,536 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $406.9 Million, closed the last trade at $5.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -11.24% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -93.67% off its 52-week high price of $10.09 and 1.34% above the 52-week low of $5.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 541.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 932.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Despite being -11.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the VKTX stock price touched $6.13-1 or saw a rise of 15.01%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -7.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed -13.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 263.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +667.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 130.33% from current levels.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -51.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.96% with a share float percentage of 60.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 7.65 Million shares worth more than $48.38 Million. As of March 30, 2021, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 6.78 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.91 Million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.57% shares in the company for having 5133200 shares of worth $32.47 Million while later fund manager owns 2.44 Million shares of worth $17.87 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.